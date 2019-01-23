Luxury Vessel Sets Sail on Brahmaputra, Majuli to Get Floating Hotel

A new luxury vessel has started sailing on the Brahmaputra to take tourists from here to Brahmaputra Brahmaputra, and other destinations along the river, operator Assam Bengal Navigation (ABN) said Monday.The ABN also decided to use its another vessel as a floating hotel in Majuli, the world's largest river island, ABN Managing Director Ashish Phookan said."Due to the increased demand on the Brahmaputra, we will operate both Charaidew I and II in Assam. MV Charaidew I will be stationed as a floating boutique hotel near Majuli from next month, while Charaidew II with 18 cabins will cruise between Guwahati and Jorhat," Phookan told PTI.The Charaidew 2, the ABN's fourth vessel, has started sailing on the Brahmaputra since Sunday."Tourists will be able to visit not only Majuli but also explore Jorhat, Sibsagar and nearby Gibbon Sanctuary from the comfort of Charaidew I, a 12-room AC houseboat," he said.Phookan said the ABN will start river cruise in the Jorhat-Guwahati-Dhaka route from May as this trans international route has been opened up for tourists recently.Two other vessels of the ABN have been cruising along the Ganga."In 2007, we were the first to run cruises on the Ganga up to Patna. In 2014 we accomplished another feat by sailing past Varanasi and all the way up to Chunar," he said.ABN that had received the National Tourism Award from union Ministry of Tourism for the pioneering effort in 2003 when MV Charaidew was launched.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.