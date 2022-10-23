Isro's Heaviest Rocket Successfully Places All 36 Satellites Into Orbits

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Sunday informed that LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 mission is “completed successfully”, adding that all the 36 satellites have been placed into intended orbits.

The heaviest rocket of Isro – LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 – blasted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 12.07am on Sunday to place 36 broadband communication satellites into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) for a UK-based customer.

OneWeb is a private satellite communications company, in which India’s Bharti Enterprises is a major investor and shareholder. On Sunday, the 43.5 metre tall rocket took off at 12.07 am from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at the end of the 24-hour countdown.

The vehicle is also dubbed as one of the heaviest for its ability to carry satellites upto 8,000 kg. The mission assumes significance as this was LVM3’s maiden commercial mission and also NSIL’s first with the said launch vehicle.

According to ISRO, the mission has the heaviest payloads with 36 satellites of OneWeb, becoming the first Indian rocket with a payload of 5,796 kg. The launch is also first for LVM3-M2 to place the satellites in the Low Earth Orbit (up to 1,200 kms above the earth) unlike Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

Isro scientists have rechristened the launch vehicle its present name from GSLV-MKK III as the newest rocket is capable of launching 4,000 kilogram class of satellites into GTO and 8,000 kgs of payloads into LEO. GSLV-Mk III had four successful missions in the past.

LVM3-M2 is a three-stage launch vehicle consisting of two solid propellant S200 strap-ons on its sides and core stage comprising L110 liquid stage and C25 cryogenic stage. OneWeb Ltd is a global communication network powered from space, enabling internet connectivity for governments and businesses.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here