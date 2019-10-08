Lynchings, China and 8 Other Surprise Mentions in Mohan Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami Speech

New Delhi: The RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said lynching does not have its origin in India and sought to dissociate Indian tradition and history from the “foreign” phenomenon found in other religious texts of the country. He also said said that India cannot afford to move towards a closed economy at a time when international trade and globalisation are helping countries come closer. Here are top 10 quotes from Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami address at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur:

1. ‘Lynching’ does not have its origin in India. It's a foreign term based on foreign religious texts. These have never been endorsed by the RSS. On the contrary, RSS has always been against such incidents.

2. Removal of Article 370 had already been in the thought of the ruling party. But this time, by skillfully garnering the support of other parties in both Houses, and with strong logic and plea in consonance with public sentiment, the work was accomplished. The members of the ruling party, including the the Prime Minister and Home Minister, and other political parties who upheld the public sentiments in Parliament deserve compliments for this accomplishment.

3. Indian businesses must be aware that multi-national companies operating from China are building proxy economic empires. Indian businesses must prepare themselves for it.

4. If we were growing below zero per cent, that would have been recession. Right we are growing at 5 per cent. Why do we need to panic? We need to worry, but not discuss. Discussions will make investors wary.

5. At present, the government is doing very well in getting foreign direct investments (FDI) and moving towards privatisation. All of these need to be done as long as the Centre is working on conditions that favour India.

6. The government has been significantly sensitive in dealing with the current economic situation in the country. A rehaul of the content of India's education system is required, mere structural changes won't do.

7. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has learnt a new mantra - if we can't succeed in evil plans, then let’s stop Sangh through misinformation.

8. We should walk on the path of Swadeshi...try to buy from the other countries but on our own terms.

9. Swadeshi is someone who lives in a globalised economy but only on conditions that favour India. If something can be produced in my country, why will I buy it from any other place and thus ruin my domestic trade?

10. A developed Bharat creates fear in the minds of vested interests. Only people with vested interests don't want Bharat to be strong and vibrant...guards, checkposts on land borders and surveillance along maritime border, especially islands, have to be increased.

