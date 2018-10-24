Nageshwar Rao: Meet The Man Who Will Steer CBI Ship Through This Tempest

Amid the unprecedented public spat between the top two officers of the premier investigating agency, M Nageshwar Rao on Wednesday was appointed as the interim director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with immediate effect.M Nageshwar Rao, a 1986 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Odisha cadre, was working as the Joint Director in the investigating agency.Prior to his present posting, He was Joint Director of CBI Southern Zone, Chennai.A chemistry post-graduate from Osmania University, Hyderabad, M Nageshwara Rao did research in Madras IIT before joining the IPS. Rao, a decorated administrator, is believed to be a tough cop.He supervised the chit fund scams and the Saradha scam in Odisha and West Bengal.Rao was the first officer in Odisha to use the DNA finger printing technique in crime investigation for detecting a rape case in Jagatsinghpur district in 1996.His anti-insurgency works in Manipur as DIG (Operations) of CRPF earned him lot of appreciation. As IGP, CRPF, Eastern Sector, Kolkata he personally led Lalgarh operations against the Naxals in 2008.Rao was instrumental in establishing CoBRA Battalion of CRPF and sanctioning of second Group Centre of CRPF in Odisha at Sambalpur. As IG CRPF, Rao played a key role in defusing tension in riot-hit Kandhamal in 2008.The prime minister-led Appointments Committee in an order Tuesday night gave charge of the Director to Joint Director M Nageshwara Rao with immediate effect, a government order said.The decision comes a day after CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana moved the Delhi High Court seeking the quashing of First Information Report (FIR) filed against him by his own agency. The court later ordered that no action would be taken against Asthana until next hearing, which is scheduled for October 29.The CBI had filed an FIR against Asthana for allegedly accepting a bribe from a businessman, who was related to Moin Akhtar Qureshi case. Asthana was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was probing Qureshi's case.Meanwhile, Asthana had also said that the CBI director Alok Verma was trying to thwart investigations in important cases.However, the CBI has defended Verma.