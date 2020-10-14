M Shivashankar Approaches Kerala HC for Anticipatory Bail After ED Files Chargesheet in Gold Smuggling Case

Former principal secretary to Kerala CM M Shivashankar has approached High Court for anticipatory bail in the gold smuggling.

Shivashankar in his plea said that he was questioned for more than 90 hours by different agencies including enforcement directorate but there hasn’t been any report submitted against him before the court.

He contended that he has co-operated with the investigation agencies so far and there isn’t any need for custodial interrogation.

“Shivashankar strongly apprehends that the investigating agency is under tremendous pressure due to media trial. He fears that the media’s false propaganda and frivolous news items and constant demand for arrest of the petitioner for creating news value has created a situation where the investigating agencies are forced to save their skin from allegations by arresting the petitioner, thereby playing to the fourth estate and avoiding criticism," the petition reads.

The plea stated that even after questioning by different agencies, no incriminating material have been gathered to implicate him in the alleged crime as is evident from the fact that the petitioner is not arrayed as an accused in the report.

ED has submitted a chargesheet on October 7 in the case against three accused Sarith PS, Swapna and Sandeep Nair.

The charge sheet contains 303 pages and lists 25 witnesses. "From the investigation under PMLA and evidence gathered so far, it is clearly established that accused persons committed offence of Money Laundering as defined section 3 and they are liable to be prosecuted and punished under section 4 of PMLA," the charge sheet said.