M777 Howitzer Guns Inducted into Army Two Years After Purchase from US
For procuring 145 M777s, India in November 2016 had entered into a contract with the United States under the Foreign Military Sales programme for Rs 5,070 crore.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Deolali: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday inducted three major artillery gun systems, including the M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers and the K-9 Vajra, into the Army.
The third gun system inducted is the 'Composite Gun Towing Vehicle' for towing some of the existing guns in service with the country, while K-9 Vajra is a self-propelled artillery gun.
The induction ceremony here comes ahead of establishing the first regiment- each comprising of about 18 guns- of the M777s and the Vajra by around mid next year, an official said.
The M777s, which have been used in operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, can be easily transported to high altitude areas by helicopters.
