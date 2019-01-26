English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
M777 Howitzers, K-9 Vajra Displayed for First Time in Republic Day Parade
The Army's procurement of M777 howitzers and K-9 Vajra, in the year gone by, were first major induction of artillery guns since Bofors guns were inducted in the mid 1980s.
Indian Army's K9 Vajra-T Howitzers pass through Rajpath during the 70th Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Artillery gun system the M777 Ultra Light Howitzers, procured from the US, and the K-9 Vajra were displayed for the first time during the 70th Republic Day parade on Rajpath, showcasing India's military prowess.
Transport Satellite Terminal (TST), Surface Mine Clearing System (SMCS) and Troop Level Radar were also exhibited as part of the Army's mechanised columns on the ceremonial boulevard.
The artillery gun system — M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers — recently acquired from the US, and K9 Vajra, a self-propelled artillery gun will be new additions this year, Maj Gen Rajpal Punia, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, had told reporters on Thursday.
Vajra is a symbol of the prime minister's Make in India initiative, Punia said.
The Army's procurement of M777 howitzers and K-9 Vajra, in the year gone by, were first major induction of artillery guns since Bofors guns were inducted in the mid 1980s.
The M-777 A-2 ultra-light howitzers (ULH), having a maximum range of 30 km, are manufactured by the BAE Systems.
Tank T-90, Ballway Machine Pikate, Akash launchers were also showcased in the mechanised columns.
India on Saturday celebrated the 70th Republic Day with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath — the city's centrepiece boulevard — in the presence of thousands of spectators including foreign dignitaries and the country's top political and military brass.
South African President Ramaphosa was the chief guest at the 90-minute celebrations marking the anniversary of the day when the world's biggest democracy was declared a republic in 1950.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Transport Satellite Terminal (TST), Surface Mine Clearing System (SMCS) and Troop Level Radar were also exhibited as part of the Army's mechanised columns on the ceremonial boulevard.
The artillery gun system — M777 American Ultra Light Howitzers — recently acquired from the US, and K9 Vajra, a self-propelled artillery gun will be new additions this year, Maj Gen Rajpal Punia, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, had told reporters on Thursday.
Vajra is a symbol of the prime minister's Make in India initiative, Punia said.
The Army's procurement of M777 howitzers and K-9 Vajra, in the year gone by, were first major induction of artillery guns since Bofors guns were inducted in the mid 1980s.
The M-777 A-2 ultra-light howitzers (ULH), having a maximum range of 30 km, are manufactured by the BAE Systems.
Tank T-90, Ballway Machine Pikate, Akash launchers were also showcased in the mechanised columns.
India on Saturday celebrated the 70th Republic Day with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath — the city's centrepiece boulevard — in the presence of thousands of spectators including foreign dignitaries and the country's top political and military brass.
South African President Ramaphosa was the chief guest at the 90-minute celebrations marking the anniversary of the day when the world's biggest democracy was declared a republic in 1950.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AutoSpace - Top Auto News of the Week: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Tata Harrier, New Yamaha FZ Launched and More
- Saina Nehwal Enters Indonesia Masters Final After Hard-fought Battle
- In Numbers: Holder Leads Race for World's Top Test All-rounder
- I Dedicate Padma Honour to All Who've been Part of My Journey, Says Mohanlal in Emotional Post
- It’s the Best We Have Bowled This Summer – Australian Paceman Cummins
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results