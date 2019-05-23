English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Machhlishahr Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Machhlishahr (मछलीशहर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
74. Machhlishahr is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.05% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.26%. The estimated literacy level of Machhlishahr is 71.38%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1789566 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ram Charitra Nishad of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,72,155 votes which was 17.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.91% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Tufani Saroj of SP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 24,306 votes which was 3.39% of the total votes polled. SP had a vote share of 31.08% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.74% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Machhlishahr was: Ram Charitra Nishad (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,26,789 men, 8,65,121 women and 59 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Machhlishahr Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Machhlishahr is: 25.6855 82.4102
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मछलीशहर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); মচ্ছলিশহর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); मछलीशहर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); માચલિશહર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மச்சலிசாகர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మచిలీ షహర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಚಿಲಿಶೆಹರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മഛ്ലിഷഹ്ർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Machhlishahr Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RSJP
--
--
Chanchal Kumar
MHMD
--
--
Garib
JAP
--
--
Dr. Amarnath Paswan
BMSP
--
--
Jitendra
PRJSP
--
--
Dasharath
BPHP
--
--
Nandlal
KSBD
--
--
Deep Chand Ram Urf B.D.O.Sahab
BJP
--
--
Bholanath (B.P. Saroj)
Nota
--
--
Nota
SJSP
--
--
Rajkeshar
RPI
--
--
Brijesh Kumar
SBSP
--
--
Raj Nath
MAP
--
--
Ram Naresh
IND
--
--
Deepak Kumar "Nanhe"
IND
--
--
Gangaram
BSP
--
--
Tribhuvan Ram (T. Ram)
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results