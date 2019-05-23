Machilipatnam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name YSRCP Balashowry Vallabhaneni YSRCP Balashowry Vallabhaneni LEADING

Machilipatnam Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP 102029 45.30% Balashowry Vallabhaneni Leading TDP 90026 39.97% Konakalla Narayana Rao JSP 24923 11.06% Bandreddi Ramakrishna NOTA 2637 1.17% Nota INC 2086 0.93% Gollu Krishna BJP 1216 0.54% Gudivaka Ramanjaneyulu (Anji Babu) IND 927 0.41% Vijayalakshmi Chalapaka RPI(A) 650 0.29% Peram Siva Nageswara Rao BHMP 206 0.09% Yarlagadda Ramamohana Rao IND 155 0.07% Gandhi Dhanekula IND 147 0.07% G.V.N. Basava Rao PPOI 140 0.06% Valluru Venkateswararao IND 110 0.05% Nadakuditi Naga Gayathri

11. Machilipatnam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.16%. The estimated literacy level of Machilipatnam is 75.31%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Konakalla Narayana Rao of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 81,057 votes which was 7.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 51.48% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Konakalla Narayana Rao of TDP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 12,456 votes which was 1.19% of the total votes polled. TDP had a vote share of 39.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 83.48% and in 2009, the constituency registered 83.65% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Machilipatnam was: Konakalla Narayana Rao (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,75,783 men, 6,93,423 women and 105 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Machilipatnam is: 16.1819 81.1351Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मछलीपट्टनम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); মছিলিপত্তনম, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); मछलीपट्टनम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); મચિલિપટ્ટનમ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மசிலிப்பட்டிணம், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); మచిలీపట్నం, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಚಲಿಪಟ್ಣಂ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മച്ചിലിപട്ടണം, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).