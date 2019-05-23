Take the pledge to vote

Machilipatnam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Machilipatnam (మచిలీపట్నం) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
Machilipatnam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Machilipatnam (మచిలీపట్నం) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
11. Machilipatnam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.16%. The estimated literacy level of Machilipatnam is 75.31%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

YSRCP
Balashowry Vallabhaneni

YSRCP

Balashowry Vallabhaneni

LEADING

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Konakalla Narayana Rao of TDP won in this seat by defeating the YSRCP candidate by a margin of 81,057 votes which was 7.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TDP had a vote share of 51.48% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Konakalla Narayana Rao of TDP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 12,456 votes which was 1.19% of the total votes polled. TDP had a vote share of 39.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
102029
45.30%
Balashowry Vallabhaneni
TDP
90026
39.97%
Konakalla Narayana Rao
JSP
24923
11.06%
Bandreddi Ramakrishna
NOTA
2637
1.17%
Nota
INC
2086
0.93%
Gollu Krishna
BJP
1216
0.54%
Gudivaka Ramanjaneyulu (Anji Babu)
IND
927
0.41%
Vijayalakshmi Chalapaka
RPI(A)
650
0.29%
Peram Siva Nageswara Rao
BHMP
206
0.09%
Yarlagadda Ramamohana Rao
IND
155
0.07%
Gandhi Dhanekula
IND
147
0.07%
G.V.N. Basava Rao
PPOI
140
0.06%
Valluru Venkateswararao
IND
110
0.05%
Nadakuditi Naga Gayathri

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 83.48% and in 2009, the constituency registered 83.65% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Machilipatnam was: Konakalla Narayana Rao (TDP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,75,783 men, 6,93,423 women and 105 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Machilipatnam Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Machilipatnam is: 16.1819 81.1351

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मछलीपट्टनम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); মছিলিপত্তনম, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); मछलीपट्टनम, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); મચિલિપટ્ટનમ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மசிலிப்பட்டிணம், ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); మచిలీపట్నం, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಚಲಿಪಟ್ಣಂ, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മച്ചിലിപട്ടണം, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin.)
