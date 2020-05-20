INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Machines for Testing Drug-resistant TB Can Now be Used for Confirming Covid-19 Cases, Says ICMR

A doctor conducts a swab test for coronavirus in Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Gauhati. (AP)

A doctor conducts a swab test for coronavirus in Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Gauhati. (AP)

Now, the ICMR has issued revised guidelines for TrueNat testing for COVID-19, saying the 'TrueNat system is now a comprehensive assay for screening and confirmation of COVID-19 cases'.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 12:17 PM IST
Share this:

Diagnostic machines used for testing drug-resistant tuberculosis can now be used for screening and confirmation of COVID-19 cases, the apex health research body, ICMR, said.

As part of its efforts to ramp up the testing capacity, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had approved the use of TrueNat system for conducting coronavirus tests on April 10, while recommending it only as a screening test.

Now, the ICMR has issued revised guidelines for TrueNat testing for COVID-19, saying the "TrueNat system is now a comprehensive assay for screening and confirmation of COVID-19 cases".

According to the guidelines, all samples of suspect COVID-19 should be first tested by the E gene screening assay. All negatives are to be considered as true negatives. All positive samples should be subjected to confirmation by another step. The step 2 is RdRp gene confirmatory assay. All samples that test positive by this assay must be considered as true positive.

"No further RT-PCR based confirmation is required for samples that are positive after step 2 of the assay," the revised guidelines stated.

All positive and negative results must be reported to the ICMR portal in real time manner.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,303 and the number of cases climbed to 10,6750 in the country registering an increase of 140 deaths and a record spike of 5,611 cases in the last 24 hours since Tuesday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 25,12,388 samples have been tested for coronavirus infection as on 9 am, May 20 all over the country.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading