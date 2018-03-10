Macron in India LIVE: We Want to be India's Best Partner in Europe, Says French President

India and France are expected to hold extensive deliberations to further deepen the already close bilateral defence cooperation including co-development of major military platforms during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit. Sources said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her French counterpart Florence Parly are also likely to have detailed discussions on specific projects including on the Scorpene submarine programme for the Indian Navy. Defence cooperation is also likely to figure prominently during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Macron tomorrow. The sources said a key point of discussion is likely to be the Scorpene submarine programme as the French side has been exploring additional orders for French defence major Naval Group (formerly DCNC). India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd is currently building six Scorpene class submarines under Project 75 in partnership with French Naval Group. India has also started the process to acquire another six submarines under project P-75 (I).
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet French President Emmanuel Macron during his four-day India visit. According to sources, the meeting is slated for Sunday after Gandhi returns from his two-nation visit to Thailand and Singapore that is part of his overseas Indians outreach plan. The Congress, which has launched a tirade against the government over the Rafale deal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck during his visit to France in April 2015, however, said that the issue would not be raised during the meeting. "The Congress party will not discuss India's defence deal with the head of state of a foreign country. This is our internal matter and this discussion the government has to do with France and not the Congress. (Read the full article here)
French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron with President Ram Nath Kovind, Savita Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan... "I think we have very good chemistry, our two great democracies have a historic relationship...France is the entry point to Europe...We want to be India's best partner in Europe...I hope more Indians come to France...The International Solar Alliance shows our commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement," says French President.
The bilateral trade between India and France for the period from April 2016 to March 2017 was $10.95 billion. France is the 9th largest foreign investor in India with a cumulative investment of $6.09 billion from April 2000 to October 2017. After holding delegation-level talks with Modi on Saturday, Macron will take part in a Town Hall and have an interactive session, in which nearly 300 students from different institutions are expected to participate. On the same day, he will also take part in a Knowledge Summit which will be attended by more than 200 academicians from both sides. On March 11, President Macron will attend the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Summit, an initiative mooted by France and India. The ISA Summit, expected to be attended by several heads of the states and governments, is likely to focus on concrete projects. On the same day, he will also visit Taj Mahal in Agra. President Macron will also visit Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi, on March 12. He, along with Modi, will inaugurate a solar plant in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.
Stepping up cooperation in the Indian Ocean region will be one of the top issues that will be discussed by Macron and Modi during delegation-level talks on Saturday. "France has particularly supported India's perspective on terror in South Asia. We are seeing convergence in new areas, particularly maritime security, counter-terrorism and renewable energy," K Nagraj Naidu, joint secretary (Europe-west), told reporters. Besides defence, cooperation in the areas of nuclear energy and space are the other pillars of the strategic partnership between India and France. The two sides will also sign an agreement on co-development of a full-fledged satellite constellation in the maritime domain.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after receiving French President Emmanuel Macron at the airport. "Welcome to India, President @EmmanuelMacron! Your visit will add great strength to the strategic partnership between India and France. I look forward to our talks tomorrow."
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived on Friday night on a four-day India visit and was received at the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special gesture. Macron was accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, besides senior ministers from his cabinet. During the visit, the two countries would look to boost ties, especially in the areas of maritime security and counter-terrorism. An agreement on the Jaitapur nuclear power plant, which is being built with French assistance, is expected to be signed during the visit, sources said.
