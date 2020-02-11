Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Madan Lal (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Madan lal of AAP Leading
Live election result status of Madan Lal (मदन लाल) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Kasturba Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Madan Lal has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Madan Lal is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Kasturba Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Advocate. Madan Lal's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 63 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 3.2 crore which includes Rs. 1 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 2.2 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 30.8 lakh of which Rs. 28.1 lakh is self income. Madan Lal's has total liabilities of Rs. 13.1 lakh.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kasturba Nagar are: Abhishek Dutt (INC), Khem Chand (BSP), Madan Lal (AAP), Ravinder Choudhry (BJP), Suman Lata Katiyar (AJPI).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Madan Lal (AAP) in 2020 Kasturba Nagar elections.
Click here for live election results of Madan Lal candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
