Madan Mohan Malviya University Admissions 2019: MMMUT Announces MET 2019 Result, Check Details at mmmut.ac.in

Madan Mohan Malviya University Admissions 2019: The result for Malaviya Entrance Test (MET) 2019, conducted by Madan Mohan Malviya University has been declared today on May 27. The Madan Mohan Malviya University or MMMUT, based in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, has declared the MET 2019 result on its official website mmmut.ac.in (http://mmmut.ac.in/). The MET 2019 Entrance Test, for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses at MMMUT, took place on May 10 and May 11 at 28 centres across 11 cities. The MET Entrance Test 2019 for Ph.D courses is due to be conducted on July 1.Madan Mohan Malviya University Admissions 2019: Steps to Download MET 2019 ResultsStep 1: Visit the official website of Madan Mohan Malviya University at mmmut.ac.inStep 2: You can select ‘MET 2019 Result’ link on the homepageStep 3: You can directly go to the link for MET Result 2019 at https://mmmut.registernow.in/Registration/Account/LoginStep 4: You will be redirected to a new page for MET 2019 candidate loginStep 4: Log-in using the 2019 MET Exam registration number and passwordStep 5: Your MET Result 2019 will appear on screenStep 6: Download 2019 MET Exam Result and keep it for future reference.The MMMUT will conduct counseling for selected candidates through MMMUT Admission Test 2019. As per the official notification, the Madan Mohan Malviya University will display the first list of MET 2019 shortlisted students on June 5, whereas the counseling for NRI candidates and wards of Kashmiri migrants will begin from June 12.