Madarsa Building Damaged in Massive Blast in Bihar's Banka, 4 Injured

A madarsa building in Bihar’s Banka district has been completely damaged after a massive blast on Tuesday morning.

The madarsa is located under Nagar police station limits. Reportedly, at least four persons have been injured in the incident and are being treated at a local hospital.

Prima facie it seems that a bomb blast took place in Madarsa situated near a mosque in Navtolia area today morning, Police said. The blast was so strong that a part of the building fell on the other side of the road with the madarsa being completely damaged in the incident.

#Bihar: A massive blast took place on Tuesday morning in a Madarsa under Nagar police station in Bihar's #Banka district, which completely destroyed the building. pic.twitter.com/GgMgmeCstN— Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) June 8, 2021

According to preliminary information about the incident, the blast took place in a room adjacent to the madarsa which was closed for a long time. The police have called a forensic team to probe the incident and to find out whether it was a case of a bomb blast or a cylinder explosion. A dog squad has also been deployed at the spot.

Panic spread in villages after the incident. According to the villagers, the incident happened around 8 am after which entire area got filled with smoke. No damage has been reported from the buildings situated nearby the madarsa.

A heavy police force has been deployed near the incident site. Senior police officials including Banka SDPO Dinesh Chandra Srivastava and Banka SHO Shambhu Yadav are present at the site of the blast.

Srivastav said that the names of the injured persons are being found out and the situation is under control. According to him, the police officials are talking to locals to get more details about the incident and the closed room adjacent to Madarsa. He also appealed to people not to panic as the police are investigating the matter to know the truth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here