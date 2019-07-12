Madarsa Students in UP's Unnao Beaten up & Forced to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'; One Arrested
The incident took place on Thursday when students of Darul Uloom Faiz-E-Aam situated in Sadar area of Unnao were playing cricket on GIC ground.
Three students sustained injuries to their heads and arms after they were roughed up with a cricket bat.
Lucknow: A group of Madarsa students were brutally attacked when they were playing at the GIC ground in Unnao on Thursday. The students were allegedly forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, beaten with a cricket bat and their kurtas torn.
Three students sustained injuries to their heads and arms. A case was registered and the police arrested one out of four accused.
According to Maulana at the Madarasa Naeem Kham, the incident took place on Thursday when students of Darul Uloom Faiz-E-Aam situated in Sadar area of Unnao went out to the GIC ground to play cricket.
Three to four youths, allegedly associated with a rightwing group, then arrived on the spot and started ill-treating the kids. The accused then compelled the students to chant slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and started beating them a cricket bat.
When the Madarsa students tried to flee the spot, stones were pelted on them. The kurtas of the Madarsa students were torn and one of their bicyles vandalised.
The police reached the spot as soon as they were notified of the incident. Circle Officer Umesh Tyagi sent the Madarsa students to receive medical assistance.
“There is a Madarsa near Jama Masjid where Madarsa students go to play cricket on the GIC ground for half a day. There was a brawl today at the GIC ground while the students were playing cricket and a case was registered as per the complaint filed by them. Three students were injured and action is being taken in this case,” CO Umesh Tyagi confirmed.
The accused were identified with the help of their social media accounts following the arrest was made. SP Unnao MP Verma also confirmed that the police was looking into the allegations of the forcible chanting of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ “(They) can only be confirmed after investigation,” he told reporters.
Meanwhile, Madarasa and Jama Masjid authorities have asked police to take stringent action against the culprits and have threatened to protest if the police fail to take action against all the accused.
“We have given all the details of the accused to the police. According to their social media profiles, they are associated with a rightwing group. The Madarasa students were beaten up when they failed to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, also their clothes were torn and their bicycles were vandalised. Now it is up to the administration what action they take against the culprits,” said the Imam of the Jama Masjid.
