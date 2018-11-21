Made Hollow Promises and Copied Congress’ Schemes: Manmohan Singh Takes a Jibe at Modi Govt

The Congress maintained the unity and diversity of the country and worked for the upliftment of the citizens during its regime, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said in response to the repeated attacked by the BJP over the work done by Congress during its time in power.“From 2004 to 2014, the national income grew by over 8% per annum, 140 million people came out of the BPL status and we electrified five lakh villages leaving only 18,500 villages,” Singh said.The Modi government published rural electrification as big achievement through advertisements but only electrified 18,500 villages, the veteran Congressman alleged.He also rejected the accusation against him of being a remote-controlled Prime Minister. “In those times, the party and government worked on same platform and I guess it was the key to our success,” he said.Coming down heavily on Modi government’s monetary policy, Mammohan said that the last four and a half years have been extremely challenging. He termed demonetisation a “monumental disaster of epic proportions” which failed to achieve any of the stated objectives.“There is ample evidence which suggests demonetisation was a dubious scheme meant to convert black money into white,” said Manmohan adding it was a “deliberate and designed” attack on savings of small traders, farmers and housewives.The former prime minister flayed the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over highest suicide rate of farmers and jobless youths, dismal record on women and child safety and battery of scams including Vyapam which according to him destroyed the careers of 70 lakh youngsters.Asked to comment on Congress being in power in only two states, , Singh claimed that the BJP served lies on UPA corruption through media, accepting the Congress could not reach out to the public with required conviction on those lies. “But people have now realized that Modi had made hollow promises and his schemes are mostly leepa-poti of UPA schemes.”He criticised PM Modi him for being excessively critical of non-BJP governments whenever he visits those states. “This is unbecoming of his post of PM.” He continued the assault saying the present government came in power with the slogan of fighting corruption but the corruption has peaked under PM Modi.When asked if he thinks the economy was in tatters, so what was the remedy, the former Prime Minister claimed the investments are required to be boosted and savings are needed to be upped again as they slipped drastically after the UPA rule.