'Made in Andhra Pradesh' COVID-19 Test Kits and Ventilators to Soon Enter Market

The Andhra Pradesh state government has launched 'Made in Andhra Pradesh' testing kits and ventilators to help combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched state's first made test kits on Wednesday at Tadepalli in Amaravathi.

The testing kits have been manufactured by the Med Tech Zone compy, which is based out of Visakhapatanam.

"We are right now manufacturing 2000 kits per day. Once we get the laser welding equipment, it will be scaled up to 25,000 units per day. Starting from the 15th of April, for the first time in India, we will also be producing ventilators. We will begin with 3000 ventilators a month, which will soon be scaled up to 5000 a month." Minister for Industries Gowtham Reddy told News18.

"With this, we will not only be able to cater to the demand in the state but also supply to other states and the GOI as well to meet the national demand." he added.

The state has reported 329 positive coronavirus cases so far, with four deaths also being registered.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube