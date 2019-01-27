English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Made-in-India, Engine-Less Train 18 Named Vande Bharat Express; to Replace Ageing Shatabdi
The country's first engine-less train set to run between Delhi and Varanasi at a maximum speed of 160kmph.
An inside view of Train18, the country’s first engine-less semi-high speed train. (PTI)
New Delhi: Acknowledging its made-in-India status, the Indian Railways has named the indigenously manufactured Train 18 as Vande Bharat Express, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.
The train is set to run between Delhi and Varanasi at a maximum speed of 160kmph.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the train soon.
The 16-coach train, built in 18 months at a cost of Rs 97 crore by the Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareli, is regarded as a successor to the 30-year-old Shatabdi Express. It's also the first engine-less train in the country.
The fully air-conditioned train will stop at Kanpur and Allahabad and will have two executive chair cars.
"It is completely made in India and various names were suggested by the general public but we have decided to name it Vande Bharat Express. A gift on the occasion of the Republic Day to people. Will request the prime minister to flag it off," said Goyal.
