Made in India: Two Humanoid Robots Take Orders, Serve Customers at Restaurant in Odisha

Two humanoid robots, who have been named 'Champa' and 'Chameli' were rolled on the floor of the eatery on Wednesday evening. They went around taking orders and serving the customers.

News18.com

Updated:October 17, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
Made in India: Two Humanoid Robots Take Orders, Serve Customers at Restaurant in Odisha
(Image: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: In probably a first in eastern India, two indigenously developed robots are now serving customers in a restaurant in Bhubaneswar. The restaurant named 'Robo Chef' located in Chandrasekharpur area of the Odisha capital opened up for the customers on Wednesday.

Two humanoid robots, who have been named 'Champa' and 'Chameli' were rolled on the floor of the eatery in the evening, news agency ANI reported. They went around catering to the people and also chimed the phrase, "Apana mane khushi to" (Are you happy), made popular by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his 2019 poll campaign. The robots can also take orders from the customers through tablets.

The owner of 'Robo Chef' is a civil engineer by qualification. Explaining how his venture, inspired by the robot services he had seen in the US, is different from other restaurants in India, he said the two robots are completely manufactured in India unlike others which are imported from China.

“Though there are several restaurants in India where robots are serving customers, Robo Chef is probably the first restaurant where there is no special track for them. They can move on in any uniform surface,” said Basa.

Basa said the robots used in his restaurant used SLAM (Simultaneous Localization And Mapping) technology that does not need any guided path or environment modification. “The robots have 17 kinds of censors that sense the environment, heat, even smoke, identify persons, greet and welcome people,” he said.

