Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Made India and Bangla Proud': Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Sourav Ganguly for BCCI President Opportunity

Ganguly, who is currently the CAB chief, has pipped another former India batsman, Brijesh Patel, in a see-saw battle and is expected to be the only nominee for the president's post at the Indian cricket board.

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Made India and Bangla Proud': Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Sourav Ganguly for BCCI President Opportunity
File photo of Sourav Ganguly and Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has emerged as the consensus candidate for the post of BCCI president.

Extending good wishes to Ganguly, Banerjee said he has made India and 'Bangla' (West Bengal) proud. "Wish you all the best for your term. We were proud of your tenure as CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) President. Looking forward to a great new innings," she tweeted.

Ganguly, who is currently the CAB chief, has pipped another former India batsman, Brijesh Patel, in a see-saw battle and is expected to be the only nominee for the president's post at the Indian cricket board.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram