'Made Me Emotional': Chirag Paswan Thanks Modi for Homage to Ram Vilas

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to late Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan at a Bihar rally on Friday, the latter's son Chirag Paswan said he became emotional and thanked him for the gesture.

"The Prime Minister comes to Bihar and pays respect to my father by calling him 'true friend'. His remark that he was there for him till his last breath made me emotional. It is natural as a son to feel good to see the love and respect Modi ji has for my father. I am thankful to the Prime Minister for this," Chirag tweeted.

During his Sasaram rally, Modi said that he had lost "two close friends" from Bihar while paying homage to Ram Vilas Paswan and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.