Made to Attend Election Duty Despite Jaundice, Maharashtra Govt Employee Dies in Mumbai

Mumbai Collector Shivajirao Jondhale said that the employee didn't submit any application to the administration regarding her illness.

Vinaya Deshpande | CNN-News18

Updated:May 11, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
Made to Attend Election Duty Despite Jaundice, Maharashtra Govt Employee Dies in Mumbai
People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Mumbai. (Image: Atish/News18)
Mumbai: Preeti Atram-Dhurve, a young employee of Maharashtra government’s cultural affairs department, died while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Saturday. Her family has claimed that she died after she was made to join election duty despite illness. She was suffering from jaundice.

Mumbai Collector has said the administration did not receive any application from her. It has proposed the government to give Rs 15 Lakh aid to the family of the deceased, as she died while performing her duty.

“Preeti Dhurve was posted in the Sewri Vidhan Sabha area. This is a very unfortunate incident. She had not given any application to the administration regarding her illness. We did not know of her ill health. In fact, the election department always has a reserve force of employees. Whenever we get such requests, we change the deployment. On the day she started feeling unwell, our officer suggested to her to go to the hospital. But she said she wanted to go home. The officer arranged for her to be dropped to the railway station,” Mumbai collector Shivajirao Jondhale said.

He added that 1,900 employees were relieved from election duty due to health reasons.

But Dhurve’s family has claimed that her office had refused to accept her letter. They said that she was detected with jaundice on April 18. Though she informed the officer where she was posted, he did not accept her plea, the family has claimed.

Dhurve felt uneasy on April 29. She was moved to Kasturba Hospital. Since her health did not improve, she was moved to Nair hospital thereafter. She passed away during treatment today.

Loading...

 
