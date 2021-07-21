Madh Island Raid, Actress' Revelation: How Mumbai Police's 5-Month Long Investigation Led to Raj Kundra

Businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest began with a tip-off about a porn movie being shot at a bungalow in Madh Island.

As they reached at the bungalow, Mumbai Police found two persons in intimate poses. Five persons assisting in the filming process were arrested and a woman was rescued from the house that day, the police said.

The latter was made a complainant in the case which eventually led to the arrest of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, five months later on July 19.

According to an exclusive report by The Indian Express, the five persons, arrested from the Madh Island bungalow, the police said would promise aspiring actresses coming to Mumbai, from areas like Beed in rural Maharashtra or states like Jharkhand, roles in web series. On the day of the shoot, the accused would tell the women the script had been changed. They would allegedly ask them to undress and shoot intimate scenes.

If the women refused, police claimed, they would be threatened with the bill for setting up the shooting. Coming from humble backgrounds, most of these women would succumb to the pressure, the police said.

Once the movies were shot, Indian Express report said, the accused allegedly put them on mobile applications like Hot Hit Movies and Hotshots.

The crime branch said that during the probe, they found that these adult movies were normally shot within a day at a rented bungalow on the outskirts of Mumbai, like Madh Island.

Later, the crime branch started focussing on platforms to which such films were sold. It was during this probe that the police arrested Umesh Kamat, who worked with UK-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, a production company that owns the Hotshots app where some of these movies were uploaded.

Based on Kamat’s questioning and going through his call records, the police found that while Kenrin owned the app, it was allegedly being run by Kundra through his Mumbai-based company Viaan Industries, said The Indian Express report.

