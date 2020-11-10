Madhepura Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Nikhil Mandal of JDU Leading

Madhepura (मधेपुरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Madhepura district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Madhepura. Madhepura is part of 13. Madhepura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.19%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.25%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,24,030 eligible electors, of which 1,67,714 were male, 1,55,832 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,05,158 eligible electors, of which 1,59,224 were male, 1,45,925 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,58,172 eligible electors, of which 1,37,583 were male, 1,20,590 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Madhepura in 2015 was 309. In 2010, there were 246.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Chandra Shekhar of RJD won in this seat by defeating Vijay Kumar " Bimal" of BJP by a margin of 37,642 votes which was 20.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 49.52% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Chandrashekhar of RJD won in this seat defeating Dr. Ramendra Kumar Yadav Ravi of JDU by a margin of 11,944 votes which was 7.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 47.29% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 73. Madhepura Assembly segment of Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dinesh Chandra Yadav won the Madhepura Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Madhepura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 18 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Madhepura are: Chandra Shekhar (RJD), Nikhil Mandal (JDU), Saakar Suresh Yadav (LJP), Janeshwar Sharma (LJPS), Gyandev Bachan (LSPL), Rajesh Ranjan Alias Pappu Yadav (JAPL), Sunil Kumar Suman (PSS), Amardeep Kumar (IND), Upendra Kamat (IND), Dinesh Yadav Alias Fauji (IND), Mandev Tanti (IND), Ranbeer Ranjan (IND), Ravindra Kumar Sah (IND), Lalan Kumar (IND), Lalo Rishidev (IND), Vikram Kumar (IND), Shashi Kumar (IND), Suresh Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.4%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 60.21%, while it was 59.37% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 341 polling stations in 73. Madhepura constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 284. In 2010 there were 258 polling stations.

Extent:

73. Madhepura constituency comprises of the following areas of Madhepura district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Ghamharia, Ghailadh, Madhepura; Gram Panchayats Belo, Nadhi, Jitapur, Bhatkhora, Tamot Parsa and Parwa Navtol of Murliganj Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Madhepura.

Madhepura seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Madhepura is 415.93 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Madhepura is: 25°57'02.2"N 86°46'30.0"E.

