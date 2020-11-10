Madhuban Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Madhuban (मधुबन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Purvi Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purvi Champaran. Madhuban is part of 4. Sheohar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.03%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.79%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,50,420 eligible electors, of which 1,33,271 were male, 1,16,944 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,33,738 eligible electors, of which 1,24,684 were male, 1,09,041 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,725 eligible electors, of which 97,021 were male, 81,704 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Madhuban in 2015 was 11. In 2010, there were 14.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Rana Randhir of BJP won in this seat by defeating Shivajee Rai of JDU by a margin of 16,222 votes which was 11.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.94% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Shivjee Rai of JDU won in this seat defeating Rana Randhir of RJD by a margin of 10,122 votes which was 9.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 39.43% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 18. Madhuban Assembly segment of Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Rama Devi won the Sheohar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sheohar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Madhuban are: Madan Prasad (RJD), Rana Randhir (BJP), Shiv Shankar Ray (BSP), Aysa Khatoon (JSHD), Jagdish Prasad (BVP), Rajesh Kumar Singh (JDR), Vikash Keshari (PP), Shivjee Ray (JAPL), Sanjay Tiwari (BAJVP), Dinesh Ram (IND), Madan Singh Alias Madan Prasad (IND), Shashi Ranjan Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.26%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.56%, while it was 57.45% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 243 polling stations in 18. Madhuban constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 217. In 2010 there were 192 polling stations.

Extent:

18. Madhuban constituency comprises of the following areas of Purvi Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Madhuban, Pakridayal and Phenhara. It shares an inter-state border with Purvi Champaran.

Madhuban seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Madhuban is 275.84 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Madhuban is: 26°28'54.1"N 85°07'20.3"E.

