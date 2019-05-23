English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhubani Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Madhubani (मधुबनी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
6. Madhubani is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of Madhubani is 57.01%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Hukum Dev Narayan Yadav of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 20,535 votes which was 2.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.11% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Hukmadeo Narayan Yadav of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 9,927 votes which was 1.78% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 29.48% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.86% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.83% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Madhubani was: Hukum Dev Narayan Yadav (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,78,017 men, 7,49,809 women and 6 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Madhubani Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Madhubani is: 26.348 86.2273
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मधुबनी, बिहार (Hindi); মধুবনি, বিহার (Bengali); मधुबनी, बिहार (Marathi); મધુબની, બિહાર (Gujarati); மதுபானி, பீகார் (Tamil); మధుబనీ, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಮಧುಬನಿ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); മധുബനി, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Ashok Kumar Yadav
BJP
Ashok Kumar Yadav
LEADING
Madhubani Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BMTP
--
--
Dhaneshwar Mahto
PSP(L)
--
--
Md. Khalique Ansari
ABHMP
--
--
Anand Kumar Jha
VIP
--
--
Badri Kumar Purbey
BMP
--
--
Ranjit Kumar
PJP(S)
--
--
Satish Chandra Jha
RPI(A)
--
--
Rekha Ranjan Yadav
VPI
--
--
Ram Swarup Bharti
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Hema Jha
IND
--
--
Abubakar Rahmani
IND
--
--
Anil Kumar Sah
RJSP
--
--
Subash Chandra Jha
IND
--
--
Abhijit Kumar Singh
IND
--
--
Raju Kumar Raj
IND
--
--
Dr. Shakeel Ahmad
IND
--
--
Vidya Sagar Mandal
BJP
--
--
Ashok Kumar Yadav
