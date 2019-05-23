Madhubani Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Ashok Kumar Yadav BJP Ashok Kumar Yadav LEADING

Madhubani Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BMTP -- -- Dhaneshwar Mahto PSP(L) -- -- Md. Khalique Ansari ABHMP -- -- Anand Kumar Jha VIP -- -- Badri Kumar Purbey BMP -- -- Ranjit Kumar PJP(S) -- -- Satish Chandra Jha RPI(A) -- -- Rekha Ranjan Yadav VPI -- -- Ram Swarup Bharti Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Hema Jha IND -- -- Abubakar Rahmani IND -- -- Anil Kumar Sah RJSP -- -- Subash Chandra Jha IND -- -- Abhijit Kumar Singh IND -- -- Raju Kumar Raj IND -- -- Dr. Shakeel Ahmad IND -- -- Vidya Sagar Mandal BJP -- -- Ashok Kumar Yadav

6. Madhubani is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of Madhubani is 57.01%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Hukum Dev Narayan Yadav of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 20,535 votes which was 2.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.11% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Hukmadeo Narayan Yadav of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 9,927 votes which was 1.78% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 29.48% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.86% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.83% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Madhubani was: Hukum Dev Narayan Yadav (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,78,017 men, 7,49,809 women and 6 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Madhubani is: 26.348 86.2273Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मधुबनी, बिहार (Hindi); মধুবনি, বিহার (Bengali); मधुबनी, बिहार (Marathi); મધુબની, બિહાર (Gujarati); மதுபானி, பீகார் (Tamil); మధుబనీ, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಮಧುಬನಿ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); മധുബനി, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).