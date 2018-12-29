: When IPS officer Madhukar R Shetty -- a man known for his values and integrity-- breathed his last at a Hyderabad hospital on Friday, the news of his loss reverberated within the highest ranks of the state government.Madhukar, who was being treated for H1N1 virus at the Continental hospital here, succumbed to his illness on Friday night, due to a severe infection of the lungs and kidney.Deeply revered and respected, the IPS officer’s treatment was closely monitored by senior officials like the Chief Secretary of Telangana, Shailandra Kumar and the Inspector General of Police. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, had also personally come to his aid and deputed Additional Director General of Police of Criminal Investigation Department, Pratap Reddy, to oversee Shetty's medical care.Madhukar Shetty’s role as the Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta, under which he initiated a complete crackdown on rampant corruption that prevailed within the system, is celebrated by many. “He was of the finest officers in the country and everyone knows how successfully he fought corruption in Karnataka when he was SP, Lokayukta,” a senior officer News 18.He is remembered for taking ruthless action against corrupt officials, government employees and even the top-most politicians in power.However, after differences with then Lokayukta Chief Justice Santosh Hedge over "inaction on corruption", the IPS officer decided to take a sabbatical for five years. During this time, he moved to the US, where he continued to be a staunch critic of Hegde, alleging that he was “biased and prejudiced in his thoughts".After this big gap, he once again joined the police force in December 2016 and by January, he was appointed as the Deputy Director of Sardar Vallabhbai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad and worked there ever since.Madhukar is also remembered for the work he did as the SP of Chikkamagaluru district, along with another senior IAS officer, Harsh Gupta. The duo were famous for clearing a series of illegal land encroachments in the area and for delivering justice to the underprivileged. The impact they made was such that later on, the people renamed their village as‘GuptaShetty’ Halli (village).“He was the greatest officer I had ever worked with. This loss is incalculable in every sense,” said a senior IPS officer.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.