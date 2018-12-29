English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhukar Shetty, Karnataka’s Upright IPS Officer Who Cracked Down on Corruption, Dies of Swine Flu at 47
Madhukar, who was being treated for H1N1 virus at Continental hospital in Hyderabad, succumbed to his illness on Friday night, due to a severe infection of the lungs and kidney.
File photo of IPS officer Madhukar Shetty.
Hyderabad: When IPS officer Madhukar R Shetty -- a man known for his values and integrity-- breathed his last at a Hyderabad hospital on Friday, the news of his loss reverberated within the highest ranks of the state government.
Madhukar, who was being treated for H1N1 virus at the Continental hospital here, succumbed to his illness on Friday night, due to a severe infection of the lungs and kidney.
Deeply revered and respected, the IPS officer’s treatment was closely monitored by senior officials like the Chief Secretary of Telangana, Shailandra Kumar and the Inspector General of Police. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, had also personally come to his aid and deputed Additional Director General of Police of Criminal Investigation Department, Pratap Reddy, to oversee Shetty's medical care.
Madhukar Shetty’s role as the Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta, under which he initiated a complete crackdown on rampant corruption that prevailed within the system, is celebrated by many. “He was of the finest officers in the country and everyone knows how successfully he fought corruption in Karnataka when he was SP, Lokayukta,” a senior officer News 18.
He is remembered for taking ruthless action against corrupt officials, government employees and even the top-most politicians in power.
However, after differences with then Lokayukta Chief Justice Santosh Hedge over "inaction on corruption", the IPS officer decided to take a sabbatical for five years. During this time, he moved to the US, where he continued to be a staunch critic of Hegde, alleging that he was “biased and prejudiced in his thoughts".
After this big gap, he once again joined the police force in December 2016 and by January, he was appointed as the Deputy Director of Sardar Vallabhbai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad and worked there ever since.
Madhukar is also remembered for the work he did as the SP of Chikkamagaluru district, along with another senior IAS officer, Harsh Gupta. The duo were famous for clearing a series of illegal land encroachments in the area and for delivering justice to the underprivileged. The impact they made was such that later on, the people renamed their village as‘GuptaShetty’ Halli (village).
“He was the greatest officer I had ever worked with. This loss is incalculable in every sense,” said a senior IPS officer.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Madhukar, who was being treated for H1N1 virus at the Continental hospital here, succumbed to his illness on Friday night, due to a severe infection of the lungs and kidney.
Deeply revered and respected, the IPS officer’s treatment was closely monitored by senior officials like the Chief Secretary of Telangana, Shailandra Kumar and the Inspector General of Police. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, had also personally come to his aid and deputed Additional Director General of Police of Criminal Investigation Department, Pratap Reddy, to oversee Shetty's medical care.
Madhukar Shetty’s role as the Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta, under which he initiated a complete crackdown on rampant corruption that prevailed within the system, is celebrated by many. “He was of the finest officers in the country and everyone knows how successfully he fought corruption in Karnataka when he was SP, Lokayukta,” a senior officer News 18.
He is remembered for taking ruthless action against corrupt officials, government employees and even the top-most politicians in power.
However, after differences with then Lokayukta Chief Justice Santosh Hedge over "inaction on corruption", the IPS officer decided to take a sabbatical for five years. During this time, he moved to the US, where he continued to be a staunch critic of Hegde, alleging that he was “biased and prejudiced in his thoughts".
After this big gap, he once again joined the police force in December 2016 and by January, he was appointed as the Deputy Director of Sardar Vallabhbai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad and worked there ever since.
Madhukar is also remembered for the work he did as the SP of Chikkamagaluru district, along with another senior IAS officer, Harsh Gupta. The duo were famous for clearing a series of illegal land encroachments in the area and for delivering justice to the underprivileged. The impact they made was such that later on, the people renamed their village as‘GuptaShetty’ Halli (village).
“He was the greatest officer I had ever worked with. This loss is incalculable in every sense,” said a senior IPS officer.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results