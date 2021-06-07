Madhya Electricity Departments Serves Rs 36.81 Lakh Bill to Poet Manzar Bhopali

Renowned poet Manzar Bhopali was left shocked after receiving an electricity bill of Rs 36.81 lakh from the Madhya Pradesh Electricity department. Bhopali who is a resident of Bhopal’s VIP road, took to social media to share the incident with his fans. Lashing out at the department, Bhopali mentioned MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his post and said that the bill should not be overlooked as a mistake and alleged that it is an ‘invitation’ of corruption.

The poet first received a text message alert on Sunday morning about his bill of Rs 36,86, 600 to be paid till June 21. He then cross-checked the message by checking on the website of the company which also reflected the same amount.

After confirming the bill online, Bhopali approached Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Company about the problem. In response, the company told him that it was because of a technical glitch that will soon be fixed. However, after getting no solution till Sunday evening, he put out a social media post demanding quick action.

Bhopali said that the usual bill in summer for his house is between 7,000 and 8,000, and the meter reading for the month of May was 1,110 units. This means the bill should be somewhere between 8,000 and 9,000. Not the Rs 36 lakh bill sent to him by the power company. He added that he had no means to pay such a hefty amount as he had been not doing shows because of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

This is not the first time electricity consumers have complained about inflated bills in MP. According to reports, residents of many cities in the state had complained about getting inflated bills during the lockdown in 2020.

