Madhya Pradesh: 10 Cows Found Dead at Shelter in Dewas, Locals Allege Mismanagement

Authorities have swung into action after the reported deaths of several cows at a government-run shelter in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh.

While local residents claimed dozens of cows died over the last few days due to mismanagement at Shankargarh hillock, District Collector Chandramauli Shukla said 10 animals were found dead.

The locals also protested against the administration on Friday. Members of a local 'Gau Seva Samiti' alleged that the administration had been contacted on several occasions but nothing was done and that veterinary doctors fif not visit the facility.

Congress district president Manoj Rajani, who visited the site, claimed 20-25 cows had dead. Local authorities also visited the facility later.

Shukla said strict action will be taken if someone is found guilty.

"This is a registered cow shelter. Around 10 cows have been found dead. I have asked the concerned authorities to look into the matter. If someone is found guilty, strict action will be taken," he said.