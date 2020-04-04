Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Senior Health Department Officials Test Positive for COVID-19

So far 17 persons have tested positive for the infection in Bhopal.

News18.com

Updated:April 4, 2020, 9:33 PM IST
India Coronavirus
Representative image. (reuters)

Bhopal: Two top women health officials, including an IAS officer, tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Both were posted in Bhopal, said a health official.

On Thursday, IAS officer J Vijay Kumar associated with the health department had tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest to have contracted the infection include Principal Secretary Health Pallavi Jain Govil and Additional Director Information/Communication (Health) Dr Veena Sinha.

Another officer Virendra Chaudhary has also has tested positive, added a communique from the state government.

So far 17 persons have tested positive for the infection in Bhopal.

Several senior officials have reportedly isolated themselves and undertaken voluntary quarantine.

Sources claimed At least 15 IAS officers have isolated themselves. Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, who also came in contact with a person who tested positive, is going to office but not chairing any meeting.

After videoconferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bains on Saturday issued a list of 14 officers and their second-line officers who will look after work instead of the officers who have gone into quarantine.



