Madhya Pradesh: 34 People Injured as Bus Overturns

Thirty four people were injured when a private bus in which they were travelling overturned after hitting a buffalo calf on a road in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district on Sunday, police said. Ten of the victims were severely injured, they said.

The accident took place around 1.30 am when the bus passengers were returning to Sakulpura from Raghopur Sakka village after taking part in a function, Kotwali police station inspector Bhupendra Pandre told PTI.

He said an initial investigation suggested the vehicle was driven at a high speed and the people on board had even asked the driver to slow down. When a buffalo calf came in front of the bus in Saliah area, about 10 km from the district headquarters, the driver in a bid to save the animal lost control over the wheels. The vehicle then hit the calf and overturned, Pandre said. The injured people have been admitted to the district hospital, he said.

The bus driver fled from the spot after the accident, he said.

