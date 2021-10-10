Madhya Pradesh: 50 Fall Sick Due to Food Poisoning After Feast in Village; 5 Serious

In a case of food poisoning, at least 50 people, including women and children, fell sick after eating food served at a feast in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, an official said on Sunday.

The condition of five of them is serious and they are shifted to the Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC) and Hospital here after receiving initial treatment at the Morar Hospital in the Gwalior district, he said.

The incident occurred in Damora village on Saturday evening. They fell sick due to food poisoning. Of them, five people are serious and referred to the GRMC. The doctor and paramedical staff were also sent to the village along with an ambulance, said Dr Alok Purohit, in charge of Morar Hospital.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.