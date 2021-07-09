Madhya Pradesh: A Student Initiative Saves Lives Of Squirrels In Indore

The Students of Shri Govind Ram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science have started a campaign to save the life of squirrels within the campus. The vehicle movement plan within the campus has been changed as a part of this initiative.

The parts of the campus where squirrels live in large numbers have been declared ‘no vehicle zone’. This step was taken as around 10-15 squirrels used to die every day after getting crushed by speeding vehicles.

The lush green campus of Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science is home to a number of birds, squirrels and various other animals. Around 1500 squirrels are believed to be living inside the campus presently. The huge campus, with a significant part of it covered in lush greenery, houses around 6000 people including staff members and students.

Since the traffic rules were altered and barricades were placed, not a single squirrel has lost its life. RK Saxena, the Director of the institute, said that more than 2,000 vehicles operate within the campus every day.

More than 10 squirrels used to die every day due to moving vehicles. This thing came to the fore when the lockdown was imposed and vehicles stopped coming to the campus. Not a single squirrel died in that period.

When the lockdown was eased, traffic rules were changed and vehicles were not allowed to enter a specific ‘no vehicle zone.’ Now, to save the lives of the squirrels nobody minds walking an extra 200 metres.

Alex Kutty, the gardener in the institute, said that the campus is spread over 30 acres with mango, guava, Jamun, and mulberry trees in abundance. That’s why the campus is populated with animals such as squirrels, parrots, rabbits, ducks, butterflies and bees.

The college has also planted several trees on the boundaries as well as inside campus to reduce the air pollution.

