Madhya Pradesh Assembly Clears Bill that Seeks to Recover Property Damages from Protesters

Madhya Pradesh assembly on Thursday approved a bill to check and recover losses incurred by private and public properties in violent protests, dharna and riots.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had adopted a similar legislation to reign in violent protests. The bill cleared by MP assembly has tried to have better provisions than the UP’s law.

As the Congress MLAs were staging a walk out on the issue of OBC reservation in panchayat polls, the bill- MP ‘Lok Evam Niji Sampatti Nuksan Nivaran Evam Nuksan ki Vasuli’ 2021 was cleared by the House with a voice vote among other bills by the assembly.

The bill has the provisions of constitution of claim tribunals which will have the responsibility of ascertaining the extent of damage suffered by private and public properties and ensure recovery of the related amount from those responsible for the losses.

The state government could constitute such tribunals for a period of time and with pre-specified jurisdiction under retired district judges or retired secretary level officers.

For assistance in damage valuation, the tribunals could appoint claim commissioners. Besides those directly responsible for the damages, the tribunals could hold responsible those who instigated violence.

Tribunal order can only be challenged before the high court within a period of 90 days after the claim order is passed.

However, the bill has improved provisions of a similar legislations which was adopted by the UP government last year.

While the UP’s legislation enabled complainant to move the complaint on the basis of an FIR in the matter and a report from the SDO (Police), the bill approved by the MP has the provision of owner of property being authorized to move the tribunal directly.

The law in UP allows only lawful owner of the property to seek claim while MP’s legislation allows tenant, leaseholder or one who has the possession to make claim.

The bill approved by the MP assembly allows shanty owners, cart owners and others, to make claims while the law prevalent in UP doesn’t allow this.

In MP, claims can be made within one month of constitution of the tribunal while the duration is four months in UP.

MP’s bill offers a faster relief as the claim decision is expected within three months while the same duration is one year in UP. District collector is authorized to make recoveries under revenue provisions in MP while the final verdict lies with the state government in UP.

Sources in assembly claimed that the bill shall be approved by the Governor and will be issued in the gazette notification while it doesn’t need an approval from the President of India.

