Madhya Pradesh ATS Arrests Five From Satna for Terror Funding to Pakistan

Satna: Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested five people on charges of raising funds for Pakistan from Satna district in the state on Thursday.

One of the five accused, Balram Singh was earlier arrested by ATS in a similar case pertaining to 2017.

The five accused have been found in possession with 13 Paksitani sim cards. The accused were running their racket from Satna.

The five accused allegedly used social messenger to communicate with other members of the racket spread across different parts of the country including Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, said sources.

Satna Superintendent of Police Riyaz Iqbal speaking to media confirmed the arrest of five persons but declined to reveal their identity.

According to information, those arrested include Sunil Singh, Shubham Tiwari, Bhagvendra Singh besides Balram Singh and one other local man. Balram who was arrested by ATS in connection with terror funding was out on bail. The accused were arrested from different locations on the city.

Balram Singh was arrested by the ATS in Feb 2017 from Kolgawan area in the district in connection with the terror funding charges. Balram in 2017 was arrested with 12 others from different MP cities and 60 sim cards, several illegal telephone exchanges and mobile phones in large numbers were recovered from them.

Around seven months ago, Balram was also arrested by police in connection with a loot complaint and was also granted bail in the case.

Pictures of the main accused Balram have been found in social media where they are seen posing with posh cars and pricey bikes.

