Madhya Pradesh: Back to Occupy Political Space, Issue of State of Roads Here To Stay

Two days after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed officials and road contractors for the poor state of roads in the state capital Bhopal, it seems like the issue is back in the political space.

The issue of the condition of roads has long been a bone of contention between the ruling and opposition parties in the state.

In 2003, when a resurgent BJP uprooted Congress party’s Digvijaya Singh from power after a tenure spanning over a decade, bijli, sadak and paani played a crucial role in the political change.

In subsequent years, the BJP used “bad roads” to symbolise “Bantadhar rule” of Digvijaya, while the Opposition Congress also tried cornering the ruling BJP by using poor roads as an issue every now and then.

Amid these occasional references to the condition of roads, Chouhan’s famous statement that MP roads were better than those in US made national headlines in 2017, when he was addressing a seminar organised on ‘US-India strategic partnership’ at Washington DC.

However, his remarks were lampooned on social media after people shared numerous pictures of roads dotted with potholes.

ALWAYS AN ISSUE

Again, in the run-up to the Assembly election in 2018, the Congress also ran a social media campaign where the party ideation cell urged people to share pictures of poor roads from across the state on a dedicated Facebook page. This year too, during monsoon, roads in Bhopal have crumbled after heavy rain.

As opposition parties, namely Congress and AAP, continue to highlight the condition of roads, on Friday, Chouhan convened a meeting of officers in Bhopal over the issue. He slammed officers and gave orders to scrap the capital project administration, one of the agencies responsible for the maintenance of roads. He also ordered that repair work should immediately be carried out on roads.

Besides the poor state of roads across MP, potholes and waterlogging are common especially on Bhopal roads after heavy rain. Besides poor construction of roads, infrastructure projects like sewerage, water supply, Bhopal Metro, piped gas supply among others too have contributed to unrestrained digging up of roads.

Four agencies, including municipal corporation, Bhopal Development Authority, capital project administration and public works department (PWD) alone have a budget of close to Rs 200 crore annually for roads, and yet there has been no improvement.

Roads in old city areas, including Bhopal Talkies, Alpana Talkies, Prabhat Square, Gautam Nagar, Navbahar Mandi, Kamla Park, DIG Bungalow, Raisen Road, Karond and others are in a poor shape, while the prominent Hoshangabad Road has been in a state of disrepair in the last few years. Kolar area is the worst affected.

The condition of roads in other major cities and towns of the state is not too different. A media report published by a Hindi daily, covering eight city roads in a sample survey, said these roads have over 1,000 potholes, measuring 1.5 feet to 2 feet in diameter, while 3,000 km of roads in the city are also affected the same way. The report concluded that water and sewage projects underway for the past four years are to be blamed for much of the situation.

REPAIR WORK AFTER RAP

After a rap from the chief minister, however, the administration on Saturday held a series of meetings and patchwork has started on several roads across Bhopal. The civic body said it will float tenders shortly, while issuing a warning to the agency laying pipelines in the old city that it needs to complete the work in three days or face action.

Bhopal divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat held meetings with different agencies and repairs have started on several roads. Also swinging into action, collector Avinash Lavania directed sub-divisional magistrates to monitor repair work in their areas and penalise contractors in case there were any laxities.

Politicking over the issue, however, is still on. PWD minister Gopal Bhargav on Saturday said the roads of Bhopal and MP will be repaired within a month, while the project will be taken up at a war footing after the monsoon ended.

The Congress, however, has stumbled upon a golden chance. Taking a dig at the CM’s previous statements on roads in MP, MLA Kunal Chaudhary said, “At least, the chief minister has accepted that there are countless potholes on these roads that are better than US.”

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi slammed the Congress saying it had no “moral right” to comment on roads as they were no better during its own tenure.

Congress media cell vice-president Bhupendra Gupta, who ran the online campaign on poor roads in 2018, said this is what happened when leaders became “partners with road contractors”.

Poor roads killed 51 in Sidhi in Feb

A tragic road accident involving a passenger bus caught national attention in February. In the incident, 51 people drowned in a canal. It later emerged that the driver of the bus had taken a shortcut to avoid potholes and crumbled roads. The road in the area was reportedly damaged due to movement of heavy vehicles.

