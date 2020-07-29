INDIA

1-MIN READ

Madhya Pradesh BJP Chief and Khajuraho MP VD Sharma Tests Positive for Coronavirus

File photo of Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma.

A health official said state BJP general secretary (organisation) Suhas Bhagat and another party leader have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 9:42 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh BJP president and Khajuraho Lok Sabha MP VD Sharma has tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Wednesday. Besides Sharma, state BJP general secretary (organisation) Suhas Bhagat and another party leader have also tested positive for the coronavirus, he said.

"Came to know that Sharma (VD Sharma) is not well andI pray to God for his speedy recovery," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is recuperating from the COVID-19 infection, tweeted.

