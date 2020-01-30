Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Manohar Untwal Dies at 53 After Suffering Brain Hemorrhage

Bhopal: Manohar Untwal, Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Agar, passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday.

Untwal,53, was a four-time MLA and a former MP. He was admitted to Gurugram hospital after suffering brain hemorrhage on January 6. His son confirmed on his demise on Thursday.

Soon after, condolence messages started pouring in from all quarters in Madhya Pradesh political circle.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called him a politician of progressive ideas. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

Public Relations minister PC Sharma also express grief over Untwal’s demise, terming his death as an irreparable damage to the Madhya Pradesh politics.

BJP media in-charge, Lokendra Parashar, expressed grief over Untwal’s demise and called him an ideal public servant, an energetic party worker and dedicated member of the BJP family.

Untwal, who started his career as a corporator had scaled his way up the party ranks and became an MP in 2014. Prior to this, he was an MLA on four occasions.

Untwal’s demise has yet again fuelled debate on vastu dosha in the MP assembly building.

Senior MLAs raised this issue in the past after the demise of several MLAs since the assembly shifted to this new building in Bhopal. Since then 32 MLAs have died due to one reason or the other.

During the two-day assembly session in early this month, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav had called for vastu dosh shanti rituals through some priest from Kashi, saying the building does not confirm to vastu norms.

