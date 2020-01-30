Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Manohar Untwal Dies at 53 After Suffering Brain Hemorrhage

Manohar Untwal, 53, was a four-time MLA and a former MP. He was admitted to Gurugram hospital after suffering brain hemorrhage on January 6.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:January 30, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Manohar Untwal Dies at 53 After Suffering Brain Hemorrhage
File photo of Manohar Untwal.

Bhopal: Manohar Untwal, Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Agar, passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday.

Untwal,53, was a four-time MLA and a former MP. He was admitted to Gurugram hospital after suffering brain hemorrhage on January 6. His son confirmed on his demise on Thursday.

Soon after, condolence messages started pouring in from all quarters in Madhya Pradesh political circle.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called him a politician of progressive ideas. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

Public Relations minister PC Sharma also express grief over Untwal’s demise, terming his death as an irreparable damage to the Madhya Pradesh politics.

BJP media in-charge, Lokendra Parashar, expressed grief over Untwal’s demise and called him an ideal public servant, an energetic party worker and dedicated member of the BJP family.

Untwal, who started his career as a corporator had scaled his way up the party ranks and became an MP in 2014. Prior to this, he was an MLA on four occasions.

Untwal’s demise has yet again fuelled debate on vastu dosha in the MP assembly building.

Senior MLAs raised this issue in the past after the demise of several MLAs since the assembly shifted to this new building in Bhopal. Since then 32 MLAs have died due to one reason or the other.

During the two-day assembly session in early this month, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav had called for vastu dosh shanti rituals through some priest from Kashi, saying the building does not confirm to vastu norms.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram