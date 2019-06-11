English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhya Pradesh BJP Starts Postcard Drive, Seeks Quick Execution of Convicted Minor Rapists
The party said 26 men had been convicted for such crimes in Madhya Pradesh and given death sentence but the execution is yet to be carried out as their appeals are pending.
File photo of BJP Vice President Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI)
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Tuesday launched a drive under which postcards will be sent to the Chief Justice of India seeking the setting up of fast track courts to hear appeals of those sentenced to death for raping minors, so that the execution can be carried out quickly.
The party said 26 men had been convicted by courts for such crimes in the State and given the death sentence but the execution is yet to be carried out as their appeals were pending.
"The Central government has enacted a stringent law for the rape and murder (of minors), but the execution of sentence is delayed as their (accused) cases (appeals) are pending in courts," the postcard reads.
"Twenty-six rapists have been sentenced to death in Madhya Pradesh. Fast track court should be set up so that the death penalty could be executed at the earliest. That will instill fear of law in criminals and prevent recurrence of such crimes," it adds.
Former MP Chief Minister and BJP Vice President Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who launched the drive from Bhawani Chowk here, also urged people to write to the CJI seeking speedy execution of such convicts.
"The BJP will send postcards to the CJI. Society also has to be alert," he said.
Chouhan hit out at the Congress government and claimed "daughters of Madhya Pradesh" are not safe even in front of their homes under its rule, adding that it had failed to curb rising crimes against young girls.
He also paid tribute to an 8-year-old girl who was raped and killed in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Bhopal's Kamla Nagar area.
A 35-year-old man, identified as Vishnu Bamore who resided in the same area, has been arrested for the crime.
