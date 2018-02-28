Madhya Pradesh By-election Results 2018 LIVE: Congress Wins Both Mungaoli and Kolaras Seats

Feb 28, 2018 11:56 am (IST)

Congress is still leading after three rounds of counting in bypolls in MP. It is maintaining the lead by 1,330 votes after fourth round of counting in Mungaoli, BJP follows closely. However, the counting is said to be progressing at an extremely slow pace at both the seats. Today's results could have an impact in the assembly elections which is scheduled to be held later this year. Chouhan has been going all out to woo back farmers. Being an OBC leader, Chouhan thrives on backward classes’ support and the Congress is eyeing to make inroads into this group. It holds around 50% representation, in terms of population, in Madhya Pradesh. The outcome of the by-elections for the two Assembly constituencies is expected to decide the course of upcoming assembly elections in the state both within ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition Congress. Congress leaders off the record accept that the party has always fought elections regionally under respective leaders who come together after the polls.