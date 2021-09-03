Madhya Pradesh Clears 27% OBC Reservation for Govt Appointments, Exams

Amid pressure from the opposition Congress, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh has cleared 27 per cent reservation for other backward classes (OBC) in government recruitments and examinations.

The decision came late on Thursday, following which the general administration department (GAD) issued an order to this effect that also clarified that exams and recruitments under a high court ban will not be included in this order.

Instances of reservation issues pending before the HC include National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate), medical officers’ recruitment, public service commission and teachers’ recruitment. The court has posted the matter for final hearing on September 20.

With the GAD order coming into force, around one lakh recruitments will be possible in 64 departments. On August 25, advocate general Purushendra Kaurav had forwarded a legal opinion to GAD that exams and recruitments, except those placed under the HC ban, could be covered under 27 per cent OBC quota as the court had not quashed the order as of now.

In 2019, the then Kamal Nath government, through an ordinance, had introduced 27 per cent OBC reservation, but the matter was stayed as a series of petitions were filed against the order.

Backward commission formed, Cong objects

In another order late on Thursday, former minister Gaurishankar Bisen was appointed as the chairman of the backward classes welfare commission, which was formed after an announcement by the chief minister on August 15. The Congress, however, has raised objections.

State Congress unit chief spokesperson KK Mishra on Friday said the party will approach the court with a contempt petition as the backward classes commission had already been formed by the Kamal Nath-led government and JP Dhanopia had been appointed chairperson, who had a court stay against his removal from the post.

Mishra said a fresh appointment could not be made when a chairperson was already posted to the commission. He added that forming the commission afresh was unconstitutional.

Besides 21 per cent population of scheduled tribes, 17 per cent population is made up of scheduled castes and 51 per cent OBCs in Madhya Pradesh, as per the 2011 census.

The Congress was constantly accusing the Chouhan-led government of not advocating for an OBC quota before the HC. The party had also announced that it would rope in senior lawyers like Indira Jaising and Abhishek Manu Singhvi for presenting the case.

