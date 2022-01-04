Madhya Pradesh CM Resents Stray Dogs' Attack on 3-year-old; Orders Speedy Response in Tackling Canine Menace

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday ordered collector Avinash Lavania and municipal commissioner VS Chaudhary Kolsani to submit responses on the outrageous assaults by stray dogs on people, including children. This comes after a recent accident in which a three-year-old girl was grievously injured in an attack highlighting the canine menace in the state.

Taking cognizance of the shocking attack on three-year-old girl from Bhopal by a pack of stray dogs couple of days ago, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday summoned collector Lavania and municipal commissioner Kolsani asking them to furnish replies on the concerning situation.

Chouhan asked authorities to provide the best medical care for the injured girl.

A video of a little girl in Bagh Sevania area surrounded by pack of stray dogs had gone viral on social media. The dogs were seen chasing her down and attacking her after she fell on the ground. A local man then came running and chased the dogs away but the girl was badly wounded by then.

The girls’ parents work as construction labourers and reside in the area as well.

Chouhan on Monday expressed resentment over the incident and subsequent apathy in treatment at Hamidia hospital as the hospital had discharged the girl after merely dressing her wounds. The next day when the girl was to be treated in the hospital due to bleeding, the hospital admitted her after massive persuasion from the family.

Commenting on the assault, Chouhan said this incident proves how things are going in the field of stray dogs’ menace control in the city. He ordered officers to deploy multiple agencies in the task so that such incidents aren’t repeated.

Besides seeking medical report of the injured girl, the MP Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has served notice to municipal commissioner seeking details of the measures for controlling stray dog population and action taken on the same as of now.

This is not the first time the commission has acted in the matter.

Recently while delivering a verdict in the death case of a girl who had died in canine attack in year 2014, the commissioner has asked the civic bodies to pay more attention on safety of citizens while referring to the previous verdicts of the high court and supreme court of India.

After MPHRC had taken cognizance of dog attacks in year 2019, the Department of Urban Administration and Housing Development had instructed collectors and local bodies to curb dog menace with immediate measures. The department had ordered measures like sterlisation and immunization for dogs.

It had mooted more dog pounds and kennel shelters to take care of the dogs in city limits. Round-the-clock availability and dispensation of rabies injections was also mandated.

The efforts seemed to have little impact on the canine threat as dog attacks have remained intact in Bhopal, Indore and other cities which are increasingly under canine threat.

Meanwhile municipal officers in Bhopal are still putting up a brave face saying 1600 dogs have been sterlised in last two months alone, said municipal commissioner VS Chaudhary Kolsani adding sterlisation is monitored on daily basis.

Municipal officers claim that close to seven crore have been spent on the sterlisation of stray dogs and around 1.04 lakh dogs have been put under such surgeries as of now in five years. However, ground realities are different from these claims as canine population is on the rise in the city so as the attacks on citizens.

Maneka Gandhi, the chairperson of People for Animals, reportedly has expressed grief over the recent dog attack on the girl and affirmed to raise the matter with the state Chief Minister.

Social media was also abuzz with citizens taking potshots on civic authorities for letting an unbridled canine population threatening the city like Bhopal and others.

In March this year to a question from BJP MP Yashpal Sisodia on increasing dog menace in cities, the state government in MP assembly had replied that state government has spent Rs 17 crore in last five years on sterlisation of stray dogs in five major cities including Bhopal. Rs 7.46 crore were allocated to Indore and Rs 6.76 crore to Bhopal, stated the reply. The task was entrusted to two NGOs each from Hyderabad and Bhopal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.