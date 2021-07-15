Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who likes being called ‘Mama’ and ‘Bhaiya’, on Thursday married off his three ‘daughters’ in a simple ceremony in Vidisha.

Around two decades ago, Chouhan and his wife Sadhna, had pledged to take care of seven girls and two boys who were raised in Sundar Seva Ashram in Vidisha.

Chouhan personally takes care of all the expenses of these kids, including their education.

Out of these adopted children, Chouhan has married off four girls and a boy in the past. Three daughters –Radhan, Suman and Priti, were married off by parents Shivraj and Sadhna Singh in accordance with all the customs and rituals at famed Badh Wale Ganesh temple in Vidisha on Thursday. Chouhan is an ardent devotee of this temple for long.

CM Chouhan and his wife, who hosted the wedding and performed the ‘kanyadaan’, reportedly became emotional on the occasion and blessed the newly-wed couples.

An emotional Chouhan told the media that he had adopted these three girls in year 1998 when they were just two and a half years old and had handed them to Seva ashram.

Both the parents pledged to continue to take care of the couples in the future. The marriages were solemnised with Vedic traditions.

Meanwhile, Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur too had married off two girls whose father had approached her for help citing financial help amid covid19 pandemic, days back.

