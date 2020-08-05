INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Recovers from Covid-19, Discharged from Hospital

File photo of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Image: PTI)

File photo of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Image: PTI)

Doctors have advised Chouhan, who was in the hospital for 11 days, to be under home quarantine and self-monitor his health for a week.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 5, 2020, 12:55 PM IST
Share this:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on Wednesday discharged from a

Bhopal hospital after recovering from COVID-19, an official said.

Doctors have advised Chouhan, who was in the hospital for 11 days, to be under home quarantine and self-monitor his health for a week.

Chouhan, 61, who tested COVID-19 positive on July 25, had tweeted on Sunday that he was healthy and not showing any symptoms of the infection, adding he would be discharged if a sample collected for tests during the day returns negative.

Next Story
Loading