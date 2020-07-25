Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tests Positive for Covid-19, Asks His Contacts to Get Tested

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Saturday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Chouhan has appealed to all those who came in contact with him, to undergo a test for the disease and quarantine themselves. The CM has said that he would be undergoing treatment at the Chirayu Hospital.

Chouhan had recently travelled to Lucknow for attending the funeral of late governor Lalji Tandon with Co-operative minister Arvind Bhadauria who had later tested positive for the virus.

मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, मुझे #COVID19 के लक्षण आ रहे थे, टेस्ट के बाद मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मेरी सभी साथियों से अपील है कि जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारन्टीन में चले जाएँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

“I tried my best to avoid infection but people used to meet me for various purposes,” clarified Chouhan on the reason behind his infection. He also asked the public to ensure all precautions, as any "lax behavior" was an invitation to the deadly disease. However, he said there was no need to panic, as after proper treatment, anyone could recover from coronavirus.

#COVID19 का समय पर इलाज होता है तो व्यक्ति बिल्कुल ठीक हो जाता है। मैं 25 मार्च से प्रत्येक शाम को कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति की समीक्षा बैठक करता रहा हूँ। मैं यथासंभव अब वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से कोरोना की समीक्षा करने का प्रयास करूंगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

He said he had been chairing meetings on the Covid-19 response in the state since March 25, and that he would attempt to attend the meetings through video conferencing now. Chouhan also said that in his absence, the meeting to review the coronavirus situation will be held by Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Urban Development and Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary.

Several MLAs from Congress and BJP already have tested positive for the disease, even as MP assembly session was postponed in the wake of Covid-19. Medical staff are geared to test senior officials of the Chief Minister's House and others who were in touch with him.

“The Chief Minister has decided to get himself treated at Chirayu Hospital and has directed administration that others should not be hassled due to his presence in the hospital,” said BJP media cell in-charge Lokendra Parashar.

Bhopal: An ambulance arrives at the residence of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after he tests positive for #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nomGUJq0KF — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the state capital Bhopal is in the midst of a massive Covid-19 outbreak and has been put under lockdown for ten days beginning from the evening of July 24. On Friday, the city had reported total 131 fresh cases, taking the total tally to 4,800 cases including 148 deaths.

The brother and sister of Indore BJP MP Shankar Lalwani have also tested positive for the disease.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also tweeted in light of the incident, wishing Chouhan a speedy recovery from the disease.

The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh went up to 26,210 on Saturday. The state has also seen 791 deaths since the coronavirus outbreak began in India.