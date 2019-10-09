Madhya Pradesh Cong MLA's Son Among 14 Arrested for Assaulting Police Constables in Rajashtan
The constables were taken to the ravines on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border and thrashed. However, they somehow contacted the police following which they were admitted to a local hospital here.
Dholpur: Fourteen persons including the son of a Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh were booked for allegedly thrashing two constables of Dholpur Police.
The policemen — Hariom and Vijaypal were abducted by over half a dozen persons near Sagarpada police outpost in Dholpur on Monday night while they were on patrolling duty.
The constables alleged that MLA Adal Singh Kansana's son Banku had directed the accused over phone to thrash them.
"A case against 14 persons under relevant sections of IPC has been registered with Kotwali Police Station. The MLA's son Banku Kansana has also been named in the FIR," SP Dholpur Mridul Singh Kachchawa said.
"Primary investigation reveals that the accused are involved in illegal sand mining. Efforts are being made to arrest them," another police officer said.
