1-min read

Madhya Pradesh Congress' Last-ditch Poetic Pitch Fails to Change Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mind

The party put out an emotional post on Twitter in an apparent bid to woo the disgruntled leader while his induction into the BJP was delayed by about two hours.

News18

Updated:March 11, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress' Last-ditch Poetic Pitch Fails to Change Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mind
A file photo of Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI)

Bhopal: Shortly before Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, Madhya Pradesh Congress put out an emotional message in an apparent last-ditch attempt to woo the disgruntled leader.

Scindia was expected to be inducted into the BJP at around 12.30pm, but the ceremony finally took place around 2.30pm.

During the lull, MP Congress posted a poetic message on Twitter, ostensibly directed at the former Guna MP.

Senior leaders of the party too toned down the criticism of Scindia on Wednesday even as buzz intensified that the Gwalior royal was about to join the BJP any minute. Till Tuesday, there were angry outbursts from the Congress ranks against Scindia, with some even calling him a “traitor”.

Supporters of Scindia were celebrating his decision to join the BJP in Bhopal and other parts of the state since morning.

Putting an end to the drama, the former union minister finally joined the BJP around 2.30pm in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda.

