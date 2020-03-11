Madhya Pradesh Congress' Last-ditch Poetic Pitch Fails to Change Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mind

Bhopal: Shortly before Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, Madhya Pradesh Congress put out an emotional message in an apparent last-ditch attempt to woo the disgruntled leader.

Scindia was expected to be inducted into the BJP at around 12.30pm, but the ceremony finally took place around 2.30pm.

During the lull, MP Congress posted a poetic message on Twitter, ostensibly directed at the former Guna MP.

सम्मान-सौहार्द का,ये मंज़र न मिलेगा,घर छोड़ कर मत जाओ,कहीं घर न मिलेगा।याद बहुत आयेंगे,रिश्तों के ये लम्बे बरस,साया जब वहाँ कोई,सर पर न मिलेगा।नफ़रत के झुंड में,आग तो मिलेगी बहुत,पर यहाँ जैसा कहीं,प्यार का दर न मिलेगा।घर छोड़कर मत जाओ,कहीं घर न मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/QbmdWpagrF — MP Congress (@INCMP) March 11, 2020

Senior leaders of the party too toned down the criticism of Scindia on Wednesday even as buzz intensified that the Gwalior royal was about to join the BJP any minute. Till Tuesday, there were angry outbursts from the Congress ranks against Scindia, with some even calling him a “traitor”.

Supporters of Scindia were celebrating his decision to join the BJP in Bhopal and other parts of the state since morning.

Putting an end to the drama, the former union minister finally joined the BJP around 2.30pm in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda.

