Madhya Pradesh Congress' Last-ditch Poetic Pitch Fails to Change Jyotiraditya Scindia's Mind
The party put out an emotional post on Twitter in an apparent bid to woo the disgruntled leader while his induction into the BJP was delayed by about two hours.
A file photo of Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI)
Bhopal: Shortly before Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, Madhya Pradesh Congress put out an emotional message in an apparent last-ditch attempt to woo the disgruntled leader.
Scindia was expected to be inducted into the BJP at around 12.30pm, but the ceremony finally took place around 2.30pm.
During the lull, MP Congress posted a poetic message on Twitter, ostensibly directed at the former Guna MP.
सम्मान-सौहार्द का,ये मंज़र न मिलेगा,घर छोड़ कर मत जाओ,कहीं घर न मिलेगा।याद बहुत आयेंगे,रिश्तों के ये लम्बे बरस,साया जब वहाँ कोई,सर पर न मिलेगा।नफ़रत के झुंड में,आग तो मिलेगी बहुत,पर यहाँ जैसा कहीं,प्यार का दर न मिलेगा।घर छोड़कर मत जाओ,कहीं घर न मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/QbmdWpagrF— MP Congress (@INCMP) March 11, 2020
Senior leaders of the party too toned down the criticism of Scindia on Wednesday even as buzz intensified that the Gwalior royal was about to join the BJP any minute. Till Tuesday, there were angry outbursts from the Congress ranks against Scindia, with some even calling him a “traitor”.
Supporters of Scindia were celebrating his decision to join the BJP in Bhopal and other parts of the state since morning.
Putting an end to the drama, the former union minister finally joined the BJP around 2.30pm in the presence of BJP chief JP Nadda.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra-Amitabh Bachchan Share Holi Celebration Pics, Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz Give Bigg Boss Reunion a Miss
- Nick Jonas Gets Real Taste of Holi Celebrations in India, Watch Video
- Noodles & Pandas: Chinese Social Media Users Are Talking About Coronavirus in Secret Lingo
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag Play Exhibition Match to Promote Road Safety
- Coronavirus Effect: Arsenal Players Put in Quarantine, Premier League Game vs Manchester City Postponed