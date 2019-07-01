Madhya Pradesh Congress Likely to Have New Chief as Kamal Nath May Offer to Quit

Bhopal: After a string of Congress leaders resigned from the key posts in the aftermath of Lok Sbaha election debacle, speculations are rife that Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath could be the next in line to offer resignation. Many names, including that of former union miister Jyotiraditya Scindia, are being considered to replace Nath.

The resignations started from the Madhya Pradesh unit after Rajya Sabha lawmaker Vivek Tankha resigned from his posts in RTI, Law and HR departments of the party on June 27. Deepak Babariya, All India Congress Committee general secretary and secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh party unit, also quit citing the responsibility for Lok Sabha polls loss.

MPCC working presidents, Surendra Chaudhary and Ramniwas Rawat, too followed the suit and resigned from their posts on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a senior office-bearer of the Congress said Nath’s resignation would lead to the dissolution of the PCC executive body under him.

Meanwhile, Nath is in New Delhi to meet party president Rahul Gandhi, who has been firm on his decision to step down as the party chief, along with other chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states.

With the reports of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief is being replaced doing rounds, different camps have started lobbying for the coveted post. These leaders include loyalists of former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, including Kamal Nath ministers Prabhuram Chaudhary and Dr Govind Singh.

Besides, Nath loyalist and minister Sajjan Singh Verma has floated the name of Home minister Bala Bachchan, a tribal face in the state Congress. Another tribal face, Umang Singhar, is also making rounds in the party circles.

Pitted against a spirited BJP in Madhya Pradesh, many believe Nath would like to have a subdued PCC chief so as to ensure he does not face much of a challenge in the party.

Kamal Nath had assumed office as party chief in May 2018 ending the then PCC chief Arun Yadav’s tenure abruptly.

Others names, including Ramniwas Rawat, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha and Jitu Patwari, are also being considered for the post.