india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuria Dies During Covid-19 Treatment
1-MIN READ

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Kalawati Bhuria Dies During Covid-19 Treatment

Kalawati Bhuria was 49.

Kalawati Bhuria was 49.

Kalawati Bhuria, a Congress MLA who represented Jobat assembly constituency in Alirajpur district, was admitted to hospital 12 days ago, the family sources said.

Kalawati Bhuria, a Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh, died at a private hospital here early on Saturday while undergoing treatment for coronavirus, family sources said. She was 49.

Kalawati, who represented Jobat assembly constituency in Alirajpur district, was admitted to Shalby Hospital 12 days ago, the family sources said. Hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Vivek Joshi said that her lungs were 70 per cent infected and she was on ventilator support.

Her condition deteriorated and she could not be saved, he said. She was former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria’s niece.

She had become a legislator after winning the Jobat seat in 2018. Several politicians, including state Congress chief Kamal Nath, expressed grief over her death.

RELATED NEWS

“The news of the sad demise of Jobat MLA Kalawati Bhuria is very disturbing and shocking. She was an active, gutsy, strong-willed and friendly legislator," Nath tweeted.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 24, 2021, 12:46 IST