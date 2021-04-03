Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Murli Morwal's Son Accused of Rape, Party Initiates Probe

A 28-year-old woman from Indore filed a police case against Congress MLA Murli Morwal’s son Karan Morwal accusing him of rape. The woman reportedly approached Mahila Thana in Indore on Friday to lodge her complaint against the Congress leader’s son, alleging that he raped her on Valentine’s Day this year after giving her sedative-laced drink. In her complaint, the woman said that she met Karan at a political function in Indore last year after which they became friends.

The two met on several occasions when Karan would come to Indore. The woman alleged that Karan promised to marry her and even met his siblings. Meanwhile, the audio clip of an alleged conversation between the woman and Karan has been going viral where Karan is accusing her of blackmailing him, while the woman is accusing him of physically assaulting her. News18 has not been able to independently verify the veracity of the audio clip.

MLA Morwal of Badnagar Assembly in Ujjain has rebuffed the accusations against his son and said that he already met Indore DIG Manish Kapooriya few days ago to complain about the woman who, he said, was pressuring his son to marry her. “My son was already apprehensive that she might file a false rape case against him. So my son had also made a written complaint to Indore Deputy Inspector General of Police about this on April 1,” Morwal said.

President of Madhya Pradesh’s Youth Congress Vikrant Bhuria has taken cognizance of the controversy and has formed a five-member committee to probing the allegations made by the woman. Vivek Tripathi, spokesperson of the state’s Youth Congress unit termed it as a political conspiracy against the Morwal’s family.